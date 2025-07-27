UNEB allows students without a UCE certificate to retake senior four

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has announced that students under the revised lower secondary curriculum who did not qualify for a UCE certificate are now permitted to retake Senior Four. Their continuous assessment scores from Senior Three will still be taken into consideration in the final evaluation. Initially, there was a lack of clear guidance from UNEB and the Ministry of Education, leading to confusion among schools and parents. This was particularly concerning given that continuous assessment contributes 20 percent of the final grade and is accumulated from Senior One to Senior Four. This year, more than 6,000 students did not meet the requirements for a UCE certificate.