Akena challenges opponents to more legal battles over UPC leadership

UPC President Jimmy Akena has asserted that he has both the authority and support to lead the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) into next year’s general elections. On Thursday, Akena held a delegates' conference just hours after the High Court issued a three-day ban on the event. He claims he was unaware of the court order at the time. Akena has now dared his opponents to take legal action once again—this time, over his extended tenure as the leader of the UPC party.