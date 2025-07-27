Uganda urged to integrate HIV prevention into pandemic response strategy

Uganda faces a crucial decision following the adoption of the world’s first-ever Pandemic Agreement by the World Health Assembly. While the pact aims to strengthen global preparedness for future health emergencies, public health experts are calling on Uganda to go a step further by incorporating HIV prevention into its broader pandemic response. With over 1.4 million people living with HIV, advocates warn that overlooking existing health crises like HIV could leave the country vulnerable, despite global advances in pandemic preparedness.