Karamoja farmers call for government support with modern farming equipment

Farmers in the Karamoja sub-region are calling on the government to provide modern farming equipment to boost agricultural productivity and empower them economically. Agricultural experts say that while livestock has traditionally dominated the region — often contributing to conflict — crop farming offers a viable alternative, especially given the abundance of virgin arable land. Crops such as coffee, sorghum, beans, and cassava have been identified as suitable for cultivation in the area. Today, Nation Media held a farm clinic at Nabuin ZARD in Moroto District, where experts shared knowledge and best practices with local farmers.