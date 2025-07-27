Uganda Cricket Cranes defend Pearl of Africa series with win over UAE

The Uganda Cricket Cranes successfully defended the Pearl of Africa Series by defeating the higher-ranked United Arab Emirates team by eight runs at the Entebbe Cricket Oval. Uganda won the toss and opted to bat first in the closely contested match. Alpesh Ramjani was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. The series also served as key preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.