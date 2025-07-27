African legislators demand reparations for slavery and colonial exploitation

African legislators meeting in Midrand, South Africa, have collectively called for reparations from former colonial powers, seeking justice for slavery, colonialism, and decades of economic exploitation. During the 5th Ordinary Session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), members urged Western nations to acknowledge the historical injustices inflicted upon African people. They demanded compensation in the form of financial reparations, the return of stolen artifacts, and legal restitution.