National Karting Championship returns for second round at Lubowa

The National Karting Championship is set to return next weekend for its highly anticipated second round at the Lubowa Karting Race Track. With 19 entries confirmed, young drivers are gearing up for a thrilling showdown filled with high-speed action and fierce competition. Organized by the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), the event will feature three race formats and showcase a growing number of youthful talents eager to make their mark on the national motorsport scene. FMU President Akena Jimmy emphasized the importance of karting in Uganda’s motorsport ecosystem, describing it as the perfect launchpad for future champions.