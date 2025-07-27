Role of african women in culture sparks debate between preservation and rights

Traditionally, women have been the backbone of cultural preservation in Africa. They play vital roles in maintaining oral traditions and sustaining indigenous languages. As diviners, witch doctors, and priestesses, they help ensure that rituals and spiritual practices endure, even amid pressures from capitalism and modern development. However, feminists argue that while these roles are culturally significant, they have also been used to confine women and limit their rights. They contend that keeping women tied to traditional expectations often undermines their autonomy and prevents progress toward gender equality.