Sudanese family in Najjeera distressed over missing relative

A Sudanese family that fled the war in their home country is in distress after a relative disappeared from their rented accommodation in Najjeera. He has now been missing for a month.Before fleeing to Uganda, the missing man was a lecturer at Bahri University in Khartoum. According to local police, he was last seen on surveillance cameras walking alone on a street in Najjeera.