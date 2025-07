Ssingo cruises to 3-0 win over Kooki

Ssingo Ssaza earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Kooki in the Masaza Cup game played last evening at the Ssaza Grounds in Mityana. Elvis Ssekajugo, Jackson Ssembatya, and Edrine Junior netted the three goals for Ssingo, with Edrine Junior named Man of the Match. In another encounter, the 2024 runners-up Kyaggwe played to a 1-1 draw against Butambala at Mukono Bishops.