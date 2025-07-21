Catholic Church urges politicians to desist from poll violence

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, is calling on politicians in the country to desist from electoral violence as it is unconstitutional. His call comes in the wake of violence witnessed during the NRM primaries campaigns and elections that took place last week. The archbishop was also launching the Catholic Church's five-year strategic plan, which is focused on promoting life and dignity to human life, as well as the “peace run” scheduled for September.