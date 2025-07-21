Mulago surgeons complete four new kidney transplants

Surgeons at Mulago National Referral Hospital have successfully completed four new kidney transplants with support from a team from the United Kingdom. This latest effort brings to nine the number of kidney transplants performed in Uganda. Among the recent recipients is a 16-year-old girl, the country’s first pediatric kidney transplant, and a 57-year-old man, the oldest transplant patient to date. All four patients are reportedly recovering well, as NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports.