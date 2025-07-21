NRM party's election disputes tribunal begins handling petitions

The NRM party Electoral Commission has today held a meeting for stakeholders who were involved in the areas where election irregularities were reported in the just concluded NRM party primaries. The party's Electoral Commission Chairperson, Tanga Odoi, has revealed that the majority of the districts and constituencies have fully declared their results, apart from a few constituencies like Kigezi, Kisoro, and Bufumbira South, where seven villages will vote on Wednesday. Tanga assured that the party is investigating incidents as lodged against elected flag bearers, and those incidents will be handled by the party's Election Disputes Tribunal. On the other hand, the Election Disputes Tribunal has continued to receive petitions from different parts of the country. The committee is looking into complaints, results alteration, violence, voter bribery and conduct of districts and sub-county registrars.