National prevalence of Epilepsy stands at 1.69% - Report

A national community-based survey on Epilepsy conducted by Makerere School of Public Health shows that Uganda's prevalence stands at 1.69% and affects all age groups. The study also reveals that non-communicable disease is evenly spread across the country with many of the affected people unable to easily access medicines. The report was released in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Health and members of the health committee in parliament.