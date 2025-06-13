Speaker Among optimistic UPDF Bill will restore peace in Teso

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has expressed optimism that the passing of the UPDF Bill 2025 will help pacify the Teso region by addressing the issue of intruders and veterans seeking their pensions after completing their service. Her remarks came as she commissioned a classroom block at Aukot Community Secondary School, constructed with support from Soroti East MP, Herbert Edmund Ariko. Among also urged the electorate to vote for NRM candidates, saying they stand a better chance of making an impact in Parliament.