ICC to begin confirmation of charges hearing against Joseph Kony in September

The International Criminal Court is set to begin the long-awaited confirmation of charges hearing against Joseph Kony, who allegedly terrorised northern Uganda for nearly two decades. Providing an update on the case, Dahirou Sant-Anna, the international adviser in the office of the ICC prosecutor, said the court will conduct the confirmation hearing—starting on September 9 this year—in Kony’s absence, and it will run for several days.