Sarah Babirye named Asubo Gafford’s MVP after stellar season

Let’s now talk women’s football. Asubo Gafford’s 19-year-old midfielder, Sarah Babirye, has been recognized as the club’s Most Valuable Player of the season that saw them return to the FUFA Women Super League. Babirye, who joined the club in 2024, recorded 25 assists and scored six goals—a remarkable feat credited with helping the club secure promotion back to Uganda’s top-flight women’s football league.