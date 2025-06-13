Ticket prices announced for 2025 Africa Rugby Cup at Mandela National Stadium

Rugby fans planning to cheer their teams at the 2025 Africa Rugby Cup, kicking off next month at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, will pay 30,000 shillings for ordinary access and 150,000 for VIP tickets, according to prices announced this morning at a joint press conference by the Uganda Rugby Union and partners MTN Momo. The tournament, running from July 8th to 19th, will feature eight of Africa’s top rugby nations, with a slot for the 2027 Rugby World Cup at stake. Uganda Rugby Cranes will kick off the contest backed by financial guarantees from a three-year partnership between Uganda Rugby Union and MTN Momo, which was extended this morning.