Uganda’s bold vision: the $500 billion economy by 2040

With Uganda’s 72.4 trillion shilling budget now passed, the race toward a $500 billion economy is on. At the Post-Budget Dialogue hosted by NTV, Absa, and Deloitte, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi outlined the government’s bold vision to transform Uganda’s economy within the next 15 years. Achieving this, he noted, will require discipline—from households to institutions—and a firm commitment to enforcing laws and economic reforms. The ambitious plan calls for the economy to double every five years, maintain double-digit growth, and raise per capita income from just over $1,000 to $70,000 by 2040. Ronah Nahabwe reports.