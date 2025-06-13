Uganda’s 2025/26 budget backs startups with tax break, but questions remain

A bold new chapter in Ugandan entrepreneurship is about to unfold. Beginning July 1st, startups will benefit from a three-year tax holiday—an incentive aimed at helping them launch, grow, and thrive. This transformative policy shift is designed to elevate everyday hustles into fully registered enterprises. In a landmark move toward digital integration, the National ID will now double as a Tax Identification Number (TIN), drawing millions into the formal economy. But while the path is being cleared for new businesses, critical questions remain: does the 2025/26 national budget do enough for the sectors that support these ambitions—especially agriculture? This budget isn’t just about figures; it’s a bold bet on Uganda’s next generation of innovators, builders, and wealth creators. Betty Ndagire reports.