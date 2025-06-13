Ssenyonyi warns against rising debt, calls for tax base expansion

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has condemned the government’s growing appetite for borrowing, warning that the country’s debt stock could reach 116 trillion shillings by June 30th. He emphasized the urgent need to widen the tax base to generate sufficient revenue to support the national budget. Meanwhile, Ssenyonyi commended the Ministry of Works for responding to public concerns by suspending the implementation of the Automated Express Penalty System.