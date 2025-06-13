Top NRM officials return nomination papers ahead of overseas duties

Vice President Jessica Alupo, Minister for Security Jim Muhwezi, and State Minister for Ethics and Integrity Rose Lilly Akello have today returned their nomination papers to the NRM party headquarters in Nakasero. They made a special appeal to NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Tanga Odoi, as they are set to embark on special assignments outside the country. The picking of expression of interest forms at the NRM Electoral Commission offices ends tomorrow, ahead of the general nomination exercise starting Tuesday, 17th June 2025.