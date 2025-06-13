Parents stranded as school in Lwengo is allegedly sold

Parents of students at Quraish Islamic Day and Boarding School in Mukyomo Village, Kyazanga, Lwengo District, are in confusion after their children were ordered to vacate the institution, which was allegedly sold. Parents say they had already paid school fees for the term, including registration fees for candidates preparing for the Primary Leaving Examinations. District officials now plan to go to court to seek justice for the affected students, parents, and teachers. We have more in this report...