Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Government flags off Shs112 billion Kabale-Mgahinga road project, promises tourism boost
  • 2 National Women in politics cry out over online violence ahead of 2026 elections
  • 3 National Sheema Arts teachers join nationwide strike over salary disparities
  • 4 National 16-year-old boy killed in mob revenge clash in Mbale City
  • 5 National UPDF commander counsels female soldiers on dress code, lavish lifestyles