Study reveals men neglected in post-war rehabilitation in Gulu

A five-year study by Makerere University School of Gender in three sub-counties in Gulu has revealed that men have been grossly neglected in post-war rehabilitation efforts by both the government and aid agencies. To date, they still suffer from trauma and other effects, including poverty. Betty Ndagire has been speaking to Dr. Evelyn Lutwama, the lead researcher, who has been working on a report titled “From Victims and Violence to Voices and Vision” at Makerere University.