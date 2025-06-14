Islamic University unveils UGX 49 Billion engineering faculty

The Islamic University in Uganda Main Campus, Mbale, has unveiled its 49 billion shilling Faculty of Engineering and Technology building, which has been under construction with support from the Islamic Development Bank. The facility is set to open with programs in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Engineering, aimed at supporting the government’s focus on promoting science and innovation in the country. The university rector, Professor Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, explains that the faculty will focus on promoting innovations, starting with the next intake due later this year.