Dr. Samuel Oledo announces bid for NRM Vice Chairperson and MP seat

Former Uganda Medical Association President Dr. Samuel Oledo has expressed interest in becoming the next NRM Vice Chairperson (National), hoping to replace the longstanding incumbent, Moses Kigongo. Dr. Oledo is looking to bounce back into politics after he was voted out of the Uganda Medical Association. Besides challenging Kigongo, Dr. Oledo is also aiming to unseat NRM's Sam Okwir Odwe as MP for Moroto County in Alebtong District.