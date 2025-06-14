Prudential Uganda awards 135M to top actuarial graduates

To increase the number of actuaries (people who compile, analyze, and use statistics to calculate insurance risks and premiums), Prudential Uganda has awarded 135 million shillings to the top five graduates of Makerere University's Actuarial Science program. This initiative, dubbed the Prudential Actuarial Support Scheme (PASS), aims to nurture actuarial talent by recognizing academic excellence and providing mentorship, internships, and funding for professional exams. According to Tetteh Ayitevie, CEO of Prudential Uganda, actuaries play a crucial role in pricing, product design, and ensuring long-term financial sustainability in the insurance and financial services sector.