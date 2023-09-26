EAC Secretary General Mathuki supports Uganda's sovereign right amid World Bank loan suspension

After the decision by the World Bank to suspend the consideration of loan applications by Uganda in August last year, the secretary general of the East African Community Dr Peter Mathuki has weighed in on the matter. Dr Mathuki who was addressing a business forum in New York, USA, says Uganda has a right to make laws that are intended to preserve her aspirations and values. The World Bank suspended future loan applications from Uganda after the country's leader Yoweri Museveni accented to the Homosexuality law that was passed by Parliament early this year. The bank said the anti-gay law contravenes it's values.