Digital hub empowers Uganda’s deaf-blind community

In Uganda, where over 40,000 people live with deaf-blindness, a groundbreaking digital innovation is bridging the information gap, bringing hope, independence, and access to opportunities. The new Digital DeafBlind Resource Hub is tailored to their unique needs, offering offline, adaptive content that transforms how users connect, learn, and thrive. It’s more than technology—it’s empowerment in action, as Betty Ndagire reports.