Denis Obua eyes NRM Northern vice chair position

The Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ajuri County in Alebtong district, has expressed interest in taking up the vacant seat of NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda. Obua, who this week joined the list of unopposed flag bearers for the NRM party, says he has been part of the National Resistance Movement leadership—tried, tested, and trusted. Other aspirants for the position of Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda include the former State Minister for Lands, Sam Engola; former Speaker of the East Africa Legislative Assembly, Dan Kidega; and Oyam Woman MP Judith Alyek. The last person to hold this position was the former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.