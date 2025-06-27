NRM electoral commission probes deadly chaos at Sembabule rally

The NRM Electoral Commission is investigating the chaos that marred yesterday’s planned political rally in Sembabule, which resulted in the death of one person and left several others injured. According to Commission Chairperson Dr. Fred Tanga Odoi, they are awaiting a report from investigating authorities on the ground before taking any action. This incident follows violent clashes that erupted in Lwemiyaga Constituency during a rally organized by incumbent MP Theodore Sekikubo. A section of residents has accused the army of fueling the violence, allegedly acting on the orders of Sekikubo’s rival, retired Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande, who was campaigning at a separate venue. We have more in this report...