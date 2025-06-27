Lukwago, Besigye meet in Luzira ahead of PFF general assembly

Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago has met with Dr. Kizza Besigye in Luzira to discuss plans for their new party, the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), as it prepares for its general assembly scheduled for 8th July in Kampala. Lukwago, who serves as interim PFF president, said the two founding officials agreed to prioritize unity among opposition forces ahead of the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also visited three NUP-affiliated prisoners in Luzira to comfort them and reaffirm the party’s commitment to securing their release.