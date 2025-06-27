Mathias Mpuuga launches Democratic Front party in Masaka

Nyendo Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga formally launched his Democratic Front party today in Masaka. The launch came a day after the party concluded its first-ever congress, during which several members were elected to various positions for a five-year term. Mathias Mpuuga was elected party president, while Lubega Mukaaku was chosen as chairperson. In his remarks after the election, Mpuuga said he started the party not to make money but to save the country. He added that they are ready to hold a dialogue with the National Unity Platform (NUP) to ensure cooperation within the opposition.