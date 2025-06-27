Women parliamentarians call for integrating land rights with climate resilience strategies

Women parliamentarians from the IGAD group of countries are calling for the integration of land rights with climate change resilience strategies. The call came as Ugandan parliamentarians hosted their counterparts from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on trade in Kampala. According to Sarah Opendi, chair of the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association, the government remains committed to issuing Certificates of Customary Ownership to support women’s access to land and credit. Rachel Nabisubi brings you the details...