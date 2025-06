Kenya's Interior Minister dismisses protests criticism amid deadly unrest

Kenya’s Interior Minister, Kipchumba Murkomen, has dismissed criticism regarding the police brutality during Wednesday’s protests, instead accusing the largely youth-led movement of attempting to overthrow his government. Murkomen acknowledged that at least 10 people were killed in the unrest that followed the demonstrations, which included looting and arson in Nairobi and other cities. More in this report...