High Court sentences Kabale teacher to 46 years for defilement and child trafficking

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has sentenced Tukwasibwe Junior, a teacher, to 46 years in prison for defiling six of his 12 students. The Kabale-based teacher was last Friday found guilty on six counts, including aggravated trafficking in children, aggravated defilement, rape, and operating a children's home without a valid license. Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire, who handed down the sentence, condemned Tukwasibwe for using deception to sexually exploit vulnerable girls between the ages of 14 and 16. He explained that Tukwasibwe, who is in his 30s, would serve 46 years for defilement, 30 years for aggravated trafficking, and another 46 years for rape. The sentences will run concurrently. The prosecution revealed that Tukwasibwe had set up a children's home in Gaaju Cell, Nyabikoni Ward, Central Division, under the pretense of caring for vulnerable girls between 2013 and 2018. However, he reportedly used the project as a front to sexually exploit them.