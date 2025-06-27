Chinese contractor agrees to fix defects at Isimba Hydro-power Plant

The Chinese contractor CCCC has agreed to repair all issues at Uganda’s Isimba Hydro-power Plant, months after the government raised concerns about the plant’s poor condition. The plant, commissioned in March 2019, developed cracks in its spillway gate, according to the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited. These concerns prompted Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to raise the issue with the Chinese government. Although the plant was built by China International Water and Electric Corporation, the parent company, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), has pledged to fix the defects following a meeting with the Prime Minister in Kampala.