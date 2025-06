Sam Kajojo launches campaign to unseat Kinkiizi East MP

The Kanungu District Chairperson, Sam Kajojo, has formally launched a campaign to unseat incumbent Kinkiizi East MP Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, who has held the parliamentary seat for the past 20 years. Sam Kajojo, accompanied by the President’s brother, Nzaire Kaguta, held a rally where he vowed to promote education, road infrastructure, agriculture, and many other needs of the people of Kanungu.