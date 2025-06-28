Otuke leaders seek more support to fight poverty

Otuke district leaders are pleading for more support to alleviate the high levels of poverty in the area. This follows reports that the district is plagued by a high rate of poverty despite seven projects funded by development partners to improve crop production. The National Coordinator for Oilseeds in the Ministry of Local Government explains that the project focuses on marketing and infrastructure linkages, with the government set to construct 250 kilometers of community access roads and upgrade three roads.