Lawyers call for full adoption of structural interdict system

Legal minds under the Network of Public Interest Lawyers want the judiciary to fully adopt the structural interdict system, where judges follow up periodically on their rulings to ensure they are fully implemented. This follows a study that reviewed a number of cases in which this system was used, with results indicating that justice was served. Currently, there is concern about the failure to respect court orders and the government's failure to pay compensation on time after losing cases as ordered by the court. According to Dr. James Nkuubi, the judiciary should fully adopt this system instead of judges remaining silent when their orders are ignored or not implemented on time.