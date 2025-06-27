Elgon Half Marathon returns to Mbale to raise awareness on gender-based violence and climate change

The Elgon Half Marathon returns for the third time to Mbale city on 1st November, with organizers aiming to raise awareness about gender-based violence and the impact of climate change in the Mount Elgon region. Joshua Cheptegei, who presided over the event launch in Kampala this morning, said the marathon is a call to reawaken the community to plant trees and live in harmony to end gender-based violence. Registration to take part is now open.