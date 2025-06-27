Fintech and mobile operators boost risk assessment in Uganda’s financial sector

The collaboration between financial technology firms and mobile network operators is improving risk assessment and profitability in Uganda’s financial sector. From commercial banks to Tier 4 microfinance institutions, players are increasingly leveraging digital data trails to enhance credit decisions and reduce non-performing loans. One example is the local fintech company Gnugrid Credit Reference Bureau, which has integrated with the Airtel network to access real-time mobile usage data from millions of subscribers. This enables lenders to assess creditworthiness with greater accuracy and set more appropriate interest rates. This digital shift is not only expanding financial inclusion but also strengthening portfolio performance across the sector.