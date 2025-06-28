PFF launches grassroots campaign in Acholi sub-region

With the political environment heating up, the newly formed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party has started a grassroots mobilization campaign in the Acholi sub-region. The Electoral Commission formally registered the PFF party on June 5th this year, following controversies and disgruntlement within the Forum for Democratic Change party leadership. Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol Ochan is leading the effort to spread the party’s message among the locals in northern Uganda.