Rally crews arrive in Jinja for Shell V-Power Uganda Rally

Rally crews have started arriving in Jinja city ahead of the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, which is due to be flagged off this Friday with a super special stage at the Bujagali Falls. As the countdown to the continental event comes to only two days, driver Ronald Ssebuguzi and the motorsport organizing body FMU received their sponsorship packages from Shell V-Power in Kampala.