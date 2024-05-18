Bwanika attacks Kyagulanyi over Mpuuga impasse

The President of the National Unity Platform Party, Robert Kyagulanyi, has appealed to party members to be understanding regarding some of the decisions he has made in recent days. The call came after some publicly expressed concern over his decision to suspend the party's Vice President for Buganda, Mathias Mpuuga. The matter came to light when Kimaanya Kabonera MP, Dr. Abed Bwanika, expressed concern that the party president was unfairly cutting short the careers of some party leaders without due process. The accusation came during a funeral for party member Pascal Ssekasamba, a brother to former Bukoto South MP Mathias Nsubuga, in Lwengo district. However, the matter left many concerned, and Kyagulanyi was forced to keep his remarks brief, adding that he had no personal problem with Mpuuga.