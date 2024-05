Ronald Rugumayo wins Absa golf competition

The Absa Captain's Bell Golf Tournament concluded on Saturday at the Kitante Golf Course, with Ronald Rugumayo emerging as the winner among the professionals. The four-day event also saw Joseph Cwinya-ai and Peace Kabasweka dominating the men's and ladies categories. Charles Rukundo, the new captain of the Uganda Golf Club, remarked that the competition had many enjoyable moments.