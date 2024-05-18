Looking into the impact of Museveni - Ruto meet

Let us scrutinize President Museveni’s latest state visit to Kenya, where two tripartite agreements on the importation and transit of petroleum products between the two countries were signed. Speaking during the signing ceremony, President Museveni cited the development as part of the fruits of the historical bond shared for years between the two countries, now integrated under the East Africa Community. President Ruto said the agreements would help Uganda import refined petroleum commodities directly from the oil majors in the Middle East, in order to end fuel-related shortages and high prices. Relatedly, seven other memoranda of understanding were signed in Kampala earlier in the week at the Joint Ministerial Commission meeting ahead of the state visit.