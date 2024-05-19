Kikuube residents set up forum to oversee rights abuse

Women and the Youth leaders in Kikuube district have formed a forum aimed at promoting human rights, environmental protection and also fighting corruption in the Public Service Sector. They say they intend to move from one house to another, delivering information about the dangers of environmental degradation, rights violations, and corruption. Speaking in Kyangwali Sub County, the Kikuube RDC Amlan Tumusiime, says the environment has been heavily degraded in the area due to excess corruption in government institutions.