Mpigi residents concerned at rise in cases of dental patients

Residents in Mpigi District and health experts are concerned over the rising cases of oral diseases among children and adults. This follows a medical camp by Nkozi Hospital in the area, which exposed many cases, most of them attributed to poor dental hygiene in Mpigi communities due to a shortage of equipment in the region's health facilities. Over 500 people with oral diseases were offered free dental treatment in a two-day medical camp at Nkozi Hospital.