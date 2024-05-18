Kampala faces public toilet crisis, city authorities promise solutions

If you are looking for a bathroom in Kampala City to answer the call of nature, the metropolis is a difficult place to seek these services. Some of those already frustrated by the dismal state of affairs include citizens operating close to taxi stages along Jinja-Kampala Road. The disgruntled citizens argue that the continued poor access to free public toilets is a risk to their health. In response to their call, the Kampala Capital City Authority is calling for calm and patience from members of the public, while providing assurance that the leadership is committed to ensuring a smart city with adequate functional sanitary facilities. The city authorities are targeting the construction of over 53 additional toilets by the end of 2024, on top of the estimated 760 community-shared and public toilets.